Austin Rogers: 5 Things About The Weird, Current Jeopardy Champion Everyone Is In Love With

There’s a new ‘Jeopardy’ champ capturing the hearts of fans everywhere and his name is Austin Rogers. As he continues his winning streak, get the answer to the question, ‘Who Is Austin Rogers?’

1. He’s a bartender from New York City. With a stylish bramble of messy hair, Austin Rogers looks far quirkier than the average Jeopardy contestant. Yet, this personal fashion sense might the secret to his success. As of Oct. 4, he has gone on a six-day winning streak, racking up a total of $257,700. That’s definitely a nice tip! Normally, Austin works as a bartender in New York City, according to Stuarte.co. He’s also a freelance writer – and a trivia whiz.

2. Austin is an educated man. He reportedly graduated from Macalester College in 2000, attaining a Bachelor’s degree in Arts (with a concentration of History/Music.) Before working as a bartender, he reportedly worked in marketing and was an Events Manager for the Asia Society. So, he’s a smart dude with killer style and he works as a bartender? Nobody better take him on in Bar Trivia.

3. He doesn’t like The Eagles. Austin’s fashion sense isn’t the only reason why the Jeopardy audience has fallen in love with him. He makes big Daily Double bets, which is always a crowd pleaser. He also has a certain theatrical flair to his answers. When he answered a question about lyrics to “Hotel California,” a very disgusted Austin said, “Who are the Eagles?”

“You don’t like The Eagles?” Alex Trebek, 77, asked, per the New York Daily News, as Austin shook his head. “All right. Two dislikes in one show – in one round! What could Double Jeopardy hold for us and our champion?”

4. He’s a Yankees fan and a fan of NYC FC. Will Austin and the New York Yankees go all the way? Well, the Bronx Bombers earned their way into the MLB Playoffs with an 8-4 win over the Minnesota Twins. As they take on the Cleveland Indians, they’ll have Austin cheering them on. He revealed he bleeds pinstripe blue on Sep. 29. “Troll: ‘ugh of COURSE he’s a Yankees fan.’ You’re goddamn right I am.” Turns out, he also supports the soccer squad, New York City Football Club. FYI — Austin also live-tweets his appearances on the show and it’s a delight.

When you already know what you want and everyone is still looking at the menu…#jeopardy pic.twitter.com/5iRCmJG3rZ — Lacey (@Lacinha) September 28, 2017

5. He’s got a ways to go to dethrone Ken Jennings. Though Austin has won a quarter of a million dollars, he needs to do that about…ten more times before he takes the crown away from Ken, 43. Ken’s all-rime record is $2,520,700, according to UpRoxx. Will Austin give Ken a run for his money? Will Austin still serve drinks after all this is said and done?

Are you a fan of Austin, HollywoodLifers? How much more money do you think he’ll win?