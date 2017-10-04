Pittsburgh Penguins Vs. St. Louis Blues Live Stream: Watch The Start Of The NHL Season Online

Fall is here, and that means one thing: it’s hockey season! The Pittsburgh Penguins face the St. Louis Blues in one of the first games of the new NHL season, so tune at 8:00 PM ET to watch.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will kick off their campaign for a three-peat on Oct. 4, taking on the team that is still searching for their first Stanley Cup championship, the St. Louis Blues. It’s been nearly 35 years since a team raised the cup for a third consecutive time. Will Sidney Crosby, 30, and the rest of the Pens make history, or is this the year that St. Louis stops singing the blues? With the puck dropping around 8:00 PM ET, hockey fans better tune in to see every thrilling second.

“There’s a little bit more anticipation when you’re younger, but for me personally, I’m excited,” Sidney, the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs MVP, said on Oct. 3 after the Pens’ final practice, per Fox Sports. “You practice so much, preseason games. I like to get to the games. So it’s more a mix of excitement and relief just to know that the season is finally starting and that these games are for real. They’re meaningful. I think I get more excited about that.”

Sidney has a right to be excited, as his Pens are considered favorites to make it back to the Finals. However, they face some tough changes. They lost goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, 32, in the expansion draft, as he was taken by the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The job now belongs to Matt Murray, a 23-year-old who earned two championship rings while technically a rookie. Huh. Though the loss of Marc-Andre was a huge hit to Pittsburgh’s defense, it looks like the Pens are still in good hands.

