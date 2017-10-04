Vanessa Lachey Admits She’s Not Totally Herself With Maks On ‘DWTS’: I’m More ‘Outspoken’ At Home

Could this be why Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy have been having issues at ‘DWTS’? In her first interview since he mysteriously sat out of this week’s show, Vanessa reveals she hasn’t totally been herself during rehearsals with the dance pro…

Vanessa Lachey isn’t revealing what’s really going on between herself and her Dancing With The Stars partner, Maks Chmerkovskiy, but she is dishing on their working relationship! Fans were totally caught off guard when Maks sat out of the Oct. 2 show for “personal issues,” leaving Alan Bersten to fill in as Vanessa’s pro with no explanation for the viewers. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, Vanessa and Maks have been having major issues working together because their relationship is “like oil and water.” Still, she had nothing but positive things to say about him at an event on Oct. 3…although she did hint that maybe she feels a little restricted by him in rehearsals.

“I just know that when I’m on set, he’s my coach and I’m the student,” she told Us Weekly. “So I listen a lot more and don’t speak up a much…because this is a field I don’t know. He’s trained me and taught me so many amazing, wonderful new things just like any trainer or teacher would. But at home I think I’m a lot more outspoken!” Hmm…could a clash of dominant personalities be what caused tension between these two?! It looks like we’ll be able to find out more on the Oct. 9 episode, because Maks is scheduled to be back on the dance floor with his partner.

“I can’t WAIT to get started tomorrow with @maksimc on week 4!” Vanessa wrote on Instagram after Monday’s show. “We’re cookin up something special for you!” Meanwhile, Maks posted a photo from Vanessa and Alan’s performance, thanking his fellow pro for stepping in, but failing to mention anything about his celebrity partner.

