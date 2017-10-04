Tyga Still Heartbroken Kylie Jenner Is Having A Baby With Travis Scott — ‘It’s Not Real To Him’

After so many years dating of Kylie Jenner, it’s killing her ex Tyga that she’s allegedly pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the reality still hasn’t sunk in for him.

Since we still haven’t really seen a good shot of allegedly pregnant Kylie Jenner‘s bump yet, it hasn’t really become reality that 20-year-old could actually have a baby on the way with Travis Scott, 25. For her ex-boyfriend Tyga, 27, he’s feeling the same way. Once the child arrives though, it’s going to be pure heartbreak for him. “It’s still not real to him that Kylie is pregnant. It will actually become a reality when he sees pictures of her with her child and he is not looking forward to that day,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The reality star has yet to confirm her pregnancy to the world, despite numerous news outlets reporting that she’s already allegedly four months along.

It’s once she finally has her little one that the pain will really come for Tyga. It will especially tough after all of their years together, and now she’s allegedly having a baby with the first new man she dated after him. “That is the time that it will be real and he expects to be upset. It is a weird set of emotions right now for Tyga and when the birth happens, that is when things are going to hit its peak and the most he’ll be upset. It’s basically what could have been when he thinks of her now.”

We’re still waiting for Kylizzle to finally confirm that she’s pregnant, but she sure has been giving plenty of hints that something is up. She lives for posting sexy Instagram photos of her incredible body, and she hasn’t done that in ages. The cosmetics queen has swapped out her wardrobe of skin-tight and body baring clothes in favor of oversized t-shirts and baggy track pants. If she really is already four months along, she’s not going to be able to hide a pregnancy much longer! Her older sister Kim Kardashian, 36, finally revealed in the KUWTK season 14 mega-teaser that she and husband Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third baby (via surrogate), so maybe we’ll see Kylie’s discovery that she’s with child play out on the show as well.

