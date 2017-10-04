Does Tyga Sing About Rumored GF Kamilla Osman After Kylie Jenner Split On New Track?

T-Raww is back in the biz, and his track ‘Boss Up’ has him appreciating his woman’s, ah, dominating qualities. Is he singing about a new flame, proving he’s moved on from Kylie Jenner?

Tyga, 27, has been seen all over the place with the superhot model Kamilla Osman, 22, and we have to wonder if his new song “Boss Up” (Oct. 4) is about her! “Yeah I love it when you/Boss up yeah/Call the shots yeah,” Tyga sings (yes, sings) on the track. “When you tell me come through/I pull up, hop out, yeah.” Could he finally be over Kylie Jenner, 20? Listen above!

Tyga began teasing fans in September about his “singing album,” and was spotted laying down some very songlike-vocals indeed. Fans instantly freaked out over the rapper’s change of style, but he confirmed that it’s for real! “Y’all think I’m playing that singing album coming soon,” Tyga tweeted on Sept. 4. Well, here we are.

Whether Tyga is singing about a new woman or not, one thing’s for sure — he’s still totally shaken by the Kylie baby news. The fact that she’s reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott‘s child is “still not real to him,” as a source previously told HollywoodLife.com exclusively, and as much as he’d probably love to move past her romantically, it would seem that there are still a few lingering feelings!

Check out more of the lyrics to “Boss Up:”

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Tyga’s song is about? Listen to “Boss Up” and tell us if you love it!