Tristan Thompson Pampering Pregnant Khloe Kardashian With ‘Couples Massages’ & More

Aw! Tristan Thompson is taking very good care of his pregnant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read all the details about what he’s doing, here!

Tristan Thompson, 26, is making sure his lady love, Khloe Kardashian, 33, who is reportedly pregnant with their first child, is thoroughly taken care of even when she’s away from home. “Tristan knows how hard it is for Khloe to be in Cleveland, away from family and friends in California,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “But Khloe is handling it with grace and style. She is never down and never feels sorry for herself. Instead Khloe is busier than ever, she has lots of projects she is focused on and she has her own empire she is still building.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians beauty and her NBA beau have been going strong since 2016, so there’s no doubt that this baby may bring them even closer. “Khloe is strong and independent but that does not stop Tristan from spoiling his expecting girlfriend,” the source continued. “Tristan is constantly ordering romantic couples massages and he surprises her with flowers and sweet gifts practically daily. He knows how to make her feel welcome, spoiled, loved, and at home in Cleveland.” Check out some of Tristan and Khloe’s cutest couple moments here!

The couple have been very supportive of each other despite often being in different cities. Khloe has attended many of Tristan’s Cleveland Cavaliers basketball games and cheered him on while Tristan has spent a lot of time on romantic outings with Khloe in Los Angeles. He may now even be thinking of purchasing a home in Khloe’s hometown to start their family. In addition to reports of Khloe’s pregnancy, there’s been reports that her sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is also pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott‘s baby while her other sister Kim Kardashian, 36, is waiting on a third child with husband Kanye West, 40, from a surrogate.

There’s no word for sure on whether or not Tristan and Khloe plan to walk down the aisle anytime soon, but we’re sure their new bundle of joy will bring much excitement to their life. We can’t wait to see what this baby craze brings to the Kardashian clan soon!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Tristan’s treatment of Khloe? Tell us here!