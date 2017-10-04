Tom Cruise Thrilled To Be Back Working On ‘M:I6’ & Not Worrying About Katie & Jamie

Tom Cruise resumed filming of ‘M:I6’ after an ankle injury and he couldn’t be happier. While fans buzzing about Katie Holmes taking her romance with Jamie Foxx public, we EXCLUSIVELY learned Tom would rather focus on his work.

There’s nothing like jumping off an exploding building to help you forget all about your ex. Tom Cruise, 55, may not be 100% yet, but he was ready to finishing filming of Mission: Impossible 6. The man who portrays Ethan Hunt in the long-running franchise limped back onto set on Oct. 3, his first time back filming since breaking his ankle. Despite the discomfort, a source close to Tom EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that “he loves being back at work. It feels like home and he’s eager to make this the best Mission yet.”

For Tom, returning to work is a way to shift focus back on his current work instead on his past relationship, specifically with Katie Holmes, 38. After Tom busted up his ankle, Katie and Jamie Foxx, 49, blew up, taking their long-rumored relationship public. While the world was shook by this romance, Tom is over it, according to the source. “He is clearly invested in working,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “and is not bothered by whatever Jamie and Katie might be doing. He’s good. He only wishes that people would realize it has been half a decade since they have split.”

For those who missed it – Tom reportedly broke two bones in his ankles while taking a running jump from one building to another. The Aug. 13 stunt didn’t work out right, as Tom slammed into the side of a building. He was limping afterwards, and though he was in “good spirits,” the injury turned out worse than initially thought. Despite this accident delaying production, a source told HollywoodLife.com that there is “no way” Tom is going to stop doing his own stunts.

Thank you to the amazing people of New Zealand! I've had a great time filming the next Mission: Impossible here. pic.twitter.com/GqSmAJpQ7q — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 9, 2017

Is there a stunt big enough to help Tom get over a broken heart? While he’s known about Katie and Jamie’s secret relationship from the beginning, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Tom felt a bit “betrayed” that his ex is dating a man he once considered a close friend. On top of that, Katie and Jamie going public made Tom take a good look at his own love life, as he’s yet to find a similar love of his own. Perhaps after Mission: Impossible 6 is done filming, Tom can focus on the mission of finding a new bae?

