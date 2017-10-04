Bella Thorne Makes Out With Samara Weaving In Trailer For Horror Flick ‘The Babysitter’: Watch

We are SO on board with ‘The Babysitter’! Netflix’s new horror movie looks terrifying and funny at the same time, and Bella Thorne slays — literally. Watch the insane trailer here!

Teens are into some weird things in the trailer for the new Netflix horror comedy, The Babysitter, which drops — when else? — on Friday the 13th. The movie, which Netflix aptly describes as “human sacrifice with hot people,” centers around Cole (Judah Lewis), a little boy fortunate enough to have the hottest babysitter in the world, Bee (Samara Weaving). He’s so in love with her that he doesn’t realize there’s something sinister beneath that sweetness. And that’s an understatement.

Turns out that Bee and her group of all unnaturally hot friends have made a deal with the devil, and need to sacrifice some unlucky teens to appease him. Or, at least what the friends think. In the trailer, there’s actually no evidence that this isn’t Bee just being a nightmare psychopath! Either way, her hot friends are totally along for the ride. The trailer shows Bee dig her claws into everyone, making out with cheerleader BFF Sonya (Bella Thorne), and seducing a dude who gets knifed in the head.

You’ve been warned; this movie isn’t shy about showing blood and guts. But there’s humor in that gore. The human sacrifice sequence shown in the trailer pauses for a good few minutes after Bella’s character gets shot in the boob. It’s a tragedy for the entire group of friends. It’s important! If the rest of the movie is anything like the trailer, it’s going to be an instant. We can’t wait to watch it under the covers with every light in the house on.

The Babysitter premieres on Netflix on October 13. Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, and Andrew Bachelor also star.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to see The Babysitter? Let us know!