T.I. Has Completely ‘Ghosted’ Bernice Burgos: Why She Thinks He’ll Come Running Back

Now that T.I.’s back with Tiny, Bernice Burgos thinks he may have blocked her phone number. But even so, Bernice thinks he’ll eventually grow tired of Tiny again and come running back to her. Find out why!

“T.I. has completely ghosted Bernice [Burgos], and it’s driving her nuts. She has texted him a bunch of times, but hasn’t heard anything back, and she’s beginning to suspect that he may have blocked her. Bernice doesn’t think there’s a hope in hell that T.I. and Tiny will make it work and stay together, so she’s just biding her time until he comes running back to her. Bernice believes that Tiny isn’t capable of keeping T.I. satisfied and happy, unlike herself, and that he will soon get bored of her again. In the meantime, Bernice laughed her ass off when she saw the huge billboard ad that Tiny bought for T.I.’s birthday—she thinks it was ludicrous, and that it just reeked of desperation,” a source close to Bernice tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Ouch! What a burn. We dig Bernice’s confidence, but she may want to think twice about holding out for a reunion with T.I. Tiny recently admitted that she and her husband just can’t quit each other. “For us, I think that it’s all in love. We just have a lot of love for each other and a lot of years in it, too,” Tiny recently told Hot 97 (watch below). “It brings us back to being on a certain page that we just can’t keep running from. We can run from it for a minute and be like, ‘I’m through with him, I don’t care nothing about it.’ Then love just comes back and we’re like, ‘You know what, come back over here, let me talk to you about this.’” It sounds like Bernice might want to explore other options in the romance department.

And just in case Bernice needs some more motivation to move on, here’s what T.I. said about his wife on the duo’s seventh wedding anniversary in July: “Never a dull moment…everyday we LIT!!! Stay making this family s*** look sexy. They ain’t never seen s*** like US!!!! Can’t expect nobody to understand this thing of ours…it’s unfathomable to most. Through the good & bad we stay up, whether right or wrong we gon RIDE!!! That’s all I can ask for.” Sorry, Bernice, but we don’t think T.I. is going to come back to you. And if he does, it won’t be anytime soon.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think T.I. will go running back to Bernice Burgos? Tell us how you feel below!