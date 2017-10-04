Selena Gomez Reportedly Ready To Marry The Weeknd: How She’s ‘Gently Coaxing’ Him To Propose

She’s got a fetish for his love! Selena Gomez is dying to have The Weeknd propose to her, and she’s cooked up a plan to help him get the message, says an exciting new report.

First comes love, then comes…Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, making that all-important journey down the aisle? Maybe, as a source claims to Star magazine in their Oct. 16 issue! “Selena has been doing a little bite of research and leaving pages open on her laptop for Abel to ‘accidentally’ find when she’s not around,” the insider says. Okay, that’s kind of adorable.

Sel also has “a Pinterest board plastered with photos of engagement rings” as the report claims, and she’s been leaving the window open “in the hopes that boyfriend [will] take a hint.” Come on, Abel, get with the program! “She says it’s her way of ‘gently coaxing’ Abel into proposing,” the source adds of the couple, who are currently living together in NYC as Sel works on a new Woody Allen movie. See more recent pics of Selena here.

Selena has actually been thinking about marriage with The Weeknd for quite a while, as a source previously told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “This [relationship] is the first time a potential marriage and children has been a thought as something serious in Selena’s mind,” the insider shared, “And she would fully consider and expects The Weeknd to be her man for the rest of her life.” Anyone else’s heart fluttering uncontrollably?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and Abel will get married eventually? Tell us if you’re excited that she seems to be thinking about tying the knot with him!