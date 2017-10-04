Selena Gomez Fears For The Safety Of The Weeknd & His Fans Amid Breakout Of Concert Violence

Selena Gomez is super worried about The Weeknd and his fans after all the recent concert tragedies, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. She ‘loves him so much.’

After the terrorist bombing at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester concert in May 2017 and the recent shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas, Selena Gomez, 25, is fearing for the safety of her musician boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, as he’s currently touring. “Selena was rocked by the Las Vegas shooting and now fears for her boyfriend’s safety and for the fans at his show,” a source close to the “Good For You” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Selena loves Abel so much, she would be crushed if he or his fans were hurt during his tour. The Weeknd has been a rock for Selena through some tough times so now she wants to return the favor and be loving and supportive of him as he continues to bring joy to so many, despite the dangers of the world. Selena knows the show must go on, so she will be making an extra effort to check in with Abel before and after every show even to just say, ‘I love you.'” Check out some of Selena and The Weeknd’s most adorable photos here!

Selena’s romance with The Weeknd has been on public display for a while now and the couple always looks crazy in love, so it’s no surprise that she’d be looking out for him. The beauty has been going through her own challenges after undergoing a kidney transplant caused by her battle with lupus and her doting beau has been by her side with love and care. Selena’s been very open about her struggles with the illness and hopes to be an inspiration to others suffering from similar issues.

The Weeknd is currently on his Starboy World Tour and has been performing to full arenas in every city. Just like Selena, we hope he and his fans continue to stay safe for the rest of his shows, while they continue until Dec. 2017.

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Selena’s fears? Tell us your thoughts here.