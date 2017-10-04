Selena Gomez Just Made A Rainy Day Look SO Chic — Get Her Exact Raincoat

Who knew a gross, rainy day could look so fashionable? Selena Gomez just showed off THE coat of the season — see why you need a raincoat like this one right now!

Rainy days are to Netflix and Chill, but if you HAVE to leave the house, you should do it in style. Selena Gomez just showed off the cutest rain coat EVER, and here’s why we love it. First of all, it’s not boxy. It’s an A-line shape that’s super flattering to women and all body types. She’s wearing the Stutterheim Mosebacke raincoat in Burgundy. It comes in 13 shades, so you can stand out in yellow or rose (pink), or look chic and classic in black or navy. I actually have this exact coat in navy, and it’s AMAZING. It’s totally waterproof, unlike other “raincoats” I’ve worn, and the hood is thick and really stays in place.

Selena’s coat is a splurge at $295, but the coat is super high quality and can be worn for years and years. If you are looking for a more budget friendly option, try the Women’s Weathercast Hooded Quilted Rain Jacket from Kohl’s, which is on sale for $90 right now. The adjustable waist makes it super flattering and it has an adjustable hood. ASOS has a ton of colorful and stylish options for under $100, and of course, Burlington stores have amazing name brands like London Fog and Cole Haan for up to 55 percent off!

