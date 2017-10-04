Sandra Bullock Reportedly Adopting Baby #3 With Bryan Randall: Wedding On The Way Too?

Is Sandra Bullock about to become a 3-time mom? A new report claims the actress & her beau, Bryan Randall, are currently finalizing adoption papers for a daughter, and their next step is a walk down the aisle!

Looks like Sandra Bullock, 53, may be ready to expand her family once again! The actress is reportedly in the process of adopting another baby girl, this time with her boyfriend of nearly three years, Bryan Randall, 51. And once the two have their daughter, they’re apparently set on finally tying the knot! “The timing couldn’t be more perfect,” a source for OK! magazine gushed to the publication about Sandra’s adoption. “Sandy is at a place in her life where everything is coming together. Word is they’re quietly finalizing the adoption paperwork and expect to bring the little girl home before the holidays.”

SO exciting, right? Sandra is already the proud mother of two adopted children: Louis, 7, and Laila, 3. The star ended up finalizing Louis’ adoption alone in 2010 just one month after splitting from her ex-husband Jesse James, 48. For those who may have forgotten, Jesse was caught cheating on Sandra with multiple women in 2010, which completely devastated the Oscar-winner. “Sandy was left with some serious trust issues,” the mag’s insider explained. However, when she met Bryan, whom she hired to take photos for Louis’ fifth birthday party in 2015, Sandra was ready for love again. Even better, the brunette beauty loves how amazing he is with her kids!

“Sandy’s just in awe at how natural [Bryan] is with those kids,” a friend revealed to the publication. “He’s so patient and kind and gentle. She calls him ‘the toddler whisperer’ because he’s so intuitive when it comes to their needs.” But Bryan’s not the only one who’s game for adding a third child to the bunch. “Friends say Sandra has been aching to adopt again… Plus, Louis and Laila are always asking when they’ll have another sibling,” the source revealed.

Now that Bryan and Sandra are reportedly adopting, they’re also talking marriage. The photographer, who has an adult daughter from a previous relationship, has apparently changed Sandra’s mind about tying the knot again — and we may hear wedding bells sooner rather than later! “Bryan really opened her up to the idea of marriage again,” the friend shared. “He promised Sandy he would never disappoint her. He tells everyone she’s the woman he’s been searching for his whole life.” How sweet is that?

The lovebirds are reportedly planning a simple springtime wedding and they’re set on keeping things casual. In fact, Sandra apparently wants to hold the nuptials at her Wyoming home. The mag’s source revealed their special day would consist of “barbecuing, country music, and horseback rides for the kids.” The insider added, “There’s no way Sandy would spend more than $5,000 on food, wine, and flowers. She’ll see this as a chance to celebrate with their closest family and friends, not a time to fuss over high-maintenance details.”

