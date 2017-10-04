‘Riverdale’ Boss Gives Us First Look At New ‘Sabrina’ Spin-Off, Including A ‘Hunky’ Harvey

The CW is officially bringing back Sabrina, but this time around, it’s going dark. We just got a first look at the new ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ in this script page!

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the mastermind behind Riverdale is currently writing the pilot for The CW’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and on Tuesday night, he shared page one of the pilot’s script. Naturally, we were pretty excited to see Harvey’s name. In the scene — zoom in, you can read the first page — Sabrina takes her on-again, off-again beau, Harvey, into the woods to show him where she’ll be “reborn.” It also seems very, well… chilling.

“I… wanted you to see where I was born, Harvey,” she says to Harvey, who is identified as her boyfriend and a “hunky” one at that. “Not in Greendale General, like it says on my birth certificate. Here. In this grove of trees. Almost sixteen years ago. And, uhm, where I’ll be reborn this Saturday night. On my birthday. At the stroke of midnight. In the middle of a penumbral lunar eclipse. The kind that only happens once every sixty-six years. That’s why I can’t go to Rosalind’s Halloween party this weekend.”

Perfect project for October as the #Riverdale family expands… And 9 days to premiere night… pic.twitter.com/Kprlxjiz5H — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 3, 2017

Melissa Joan Hart portrayed Sabrina in the sitcom, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, with Nate Richert playing Harvey; their show ended with the two running away together. However, this will clearly be a different type of show, and much darker — something that’s clear from the script. While casting hasn’t yet been announced, we know that Dove Cameron is a fan favorite for the role.

We recently caught up with Melissa, who said that people have been asking her about it — which doesn’t make sense. “I think everyone’s confused that if they bring Sabrina in, that I have to play it. It’s gonna be a high school girl,” Melissa told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con. When we brought up Dove as the actress that fans are rooting for, Melissa looked up her photo and said, “Oh she’s cute! I could see her as Sabrina. Look wise, she’s great!”

