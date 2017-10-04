‘Roseanne:’ How The Show’s Revival Is Going To Rewrite Entire Series Finale

Everything old is new again, as ‘Roseanne’ is returning to TV with an eight episode reunion…and a very much alive John Goodman’s Dan character. We’ve got more ways in which the revival is erasing the series finale.

We’re actually glad that Roseanne is returning to ABC and erasing it’s sad series finale where it was revealed that the title character’s beloved husband Dan Conner, played by John Goodman, 65, had died of a heart attack! That was just so devastating for fans, but the 2018 revival is bringing him back to life, thank goodness. He’ll be returning for the eight episode mid-2018 revival along side Roseanne Barr, 64, Laurie Metcalf, 62, (Roseanne’s sister, Jackie), Michael Fishman, 35 (son, DJ), Lecy Goranson, 43, (eldest daughter, Becky) and of course Sara Gilbert, 42, as youngest daughter Darlene.

The show is pulling a Will & Grace and completely erasing the ENTIRE history of how they ended the series in the finale. Dan being back from the dead will be the major change, and in the series finale it was revealed that much of Roseanne’s life up until the end of season 9 was a figment of her imagination in a book she was writing. Darlene and David, played by Johnny Galecki, 42, were actually not married with a daughter Harris because he ended up with Becky, while Darlene was in a relationship Mark, who was the best man at their season 8 wedding! What the WHAT?! At least the show is coming back to make things right again because the finale erased so much of the show’s history. Thank goodness family isn’t lottery winners as they were throughout season nine, but in the finale it was revealed they didn’t actually win $108 million. They will be back to their blue collar roots and do a time jump in the revival.

In the reboot, Darlene will have a nine-year-old son named Mark who is already being described as “gender fluid,” which is definitely a big change for network TV to have a child that young with that type of portrayal. It’s still in the works to see if they can get Johnny back as David since he’s busy on the CBS hit The Big Bang Theory, but ABC says that talks are ongoing. Fans totally want to see them back together again and the network is doing all they can to make it happen. See pics from Roseanne, here.

Sara is an executive producer on the show and spearheaded the efforts to get the whole gang back together. “It felt like the right time to put this working class family on TV,” she told Entertainment Weekly on Sept. 6. “That’s a voice that’s not been spoken for enough in this country and we feel hopefully that we can be a uniting force in that way.” While the reboot is going to try to stay of politics…i.e. not mention President Donald Trump, 71…they are going to deal with real life issues that many Americans face like how difficult it is to get health insurance.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Roseanne revival?