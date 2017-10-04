Miley Cyrus & Family Face Off Against ‘Riverdale’ Cast In Hilarious Late-Night Game Show

Miley Cyrus shared the stage with a serious cast of characters for the second night of her ‘Tonight Show’ residency. Miley’s family tried to take down the ‘Riverdale’ gang in a ‘Family Feud’ style game!

Miley Week continued on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 2, but it wasn’t just about Miley Cyrus, 24, tonight. In fact, it was a family affair all around. The Cyrus Clan and the cast of The CW’s hit Riverdale went head-to-head in a “Family Feud” style game that was totally hilarious. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch faced-off against Miley, her sisters Noah and Brandi, mom Trish and host Jimmy Fallon in a game called “Tonight Show Search Party.” And yes, that means everyone was totally lost throughout the entire bit/

The groups took turns suggesting answers for common questions people would google like “Why are people afraid of _____?” Of course, with a bunch as kooky as this, you weren’t gonna get “normal” responses. Cole answered “me” to that, and Miley answered “kitten” to “Can you milk a _____?” It was truly hilarious. Eventually a winner had to be declared, and it was the Cyrus Fam. As Cole joked, “It’s a little convenient that the house keeps winning.” Well, it is Jimmy’s show and Miley’s week. Sorry, Riverdale fam! We’ll catch you when Season 2 premieres on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Miley then sang “Week With Out You,” and it was absolutely magical! Forget Miley Week — can it just be Miley Year? She belted out the song while playing guitar in a long, silky white gown with a giant slit up the leg. Miley’s residency on the late night show is in celebration of her new album Younger Now, which has the popstar somewhat returning to her country roots. We’re obsessed with jams like “Week Without You” and “Thinkin’,” and it’s so cool to see her debut all of the fresh material in a live setting like this! See more pics from Miley’s fun “Younger Now” music video. In case you didn’t tune in last night, here’s what you missed: Miley performed her song “The Climb” for the first time in six years as a tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims, and it was as heart-wrenching as it sounds. Catch up and watch the performance here!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Miley’s second night on the Tonight Show? Did you love her fam’s epic face-off with the cast of Riverdale? Tell us if you loved her performance!