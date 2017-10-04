Pink ‘Bares It All’ In Sexy, Candid New Short Film ‘On The Record’ — Watch The Epic Trailer

Pink is showing fans how she puts her blood, sweat and tears into touring and making an album. See the first trailer for her short film called ‘On the Record: P!nk — Beautiful Trauma’ here!

Pink, 38, is one of the hardest working women in show business, and now she’s going to show us the nitty-gritty of it all. On the Record: P!nk — Beautiful Trauma is coming to Apple Music on Oct. 13, the same day as her album, and after just one minute, we can it’s going to be amazing. Watch in the trailer above as she gets down on the set of a music video, sings her heart out in the studio and more!

“Making an album is…so many moving pieces. There are a lot of parts,” Pink explains in the trailer. “[It’s] the studio sessions, and you write the songs, and you have to finish the songs, and somebody’s in New York and somebody’s in Philadelphia,” she continues. “Then it’s photo shoots, video shoots, dance rehearsals…” Exhausted? So are we! What a badass.

Still not sold? Pink “bares it all through candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage” in the film, as a press release explains, and it will feature a look at an intimate Los Angeles show, too. This all sounds fabulous, but we have to admit that we’re mainly here for the trapeze scenes, okay? See pics from some of Pink’s best performances here.

Beautiful Trauma is Pink’s first album in five years, and though we’ve already heard “What About Us” and the title track, we’re dying for more. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer! Fingers crossed for a tour announcement soon, too.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Pink’s new film? Tell us if you plan to watch it!