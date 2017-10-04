Peter Kraus Returning To ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise: He’ll Compete In ‘Winter Games’

OMG! Peter Kraus is going to be a ‘Bachelor’ again! Well, sort of. Show creator Mike Fleiss just revealed that the guy that got away will be on ‘The Bachelor Winter Games’! Read on!

Desperately hoping that Peter Kraus, 32, somehow, some way ends up on your television soon? Your wish has just been granted! Mike Fleiss, 53, the genius behind the entire Bachelor franchise, revealed on Twitter on Oct. 4 that everyone’s favorite dietitian is making his big return to the small screen! “Yes, Peter will be looking for love– and going for the gold– on #TheBachelor Winter Games,” Mike posted! We cannot breathe!

So what is the Winter Games? It’s a spinoff in which former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars will assemble at a resort in Vermont to compete against each other at some snowy challenges, according to E! News. This news doesn’t exactly make it okay that Peter won’t be the next Bachelor, but it definitely helps! Mike also shared that fans can expect to see some new (and likely attractive) faces from versions of the reality show that air in numerous other countries! “Plus, sexy international Bachelors and Bachelorettes from the dozens of countries that also produce #TheBachelor.”

We have so many questions! Will any other hunks from Season 13 of The Bachelorette be dropping by? What types of challenges are we talking about here? Plus, we’re dying to know how romance will play a part in the heat of competition while up in the mountains! This new spinoff is slated to arrive in February 2018. Mark your calendars! Head here for loads more pics of Peter!

Yes, Peter will be looking for love– and going for the gold– on #TheBachelor Winter Games!!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) October 5, 2017

