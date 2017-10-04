Pauley Perrette Leaving ‘NCIS’ After Season 15: Read Her Sweet Message To Fans

‘NCIS’ will be experiencing a big change in season 16. Pauley Perrette, a.k.a Abby Sciuto, announced on Oct. 4 that she would be leaving the hit show after season 15.

“So it is true that I am leaving NCIS,” Pauley Perrette, 48, tweeted on Oct. 4. “There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!) It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy everything Abby not only for the rest of this season, but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration… I love her as much as you do.”

Pauley has been with the show since the very beginning. That’s over 300 episodes! Season 15 of NCIS just started, so there’s still a lot more Abby left to see! With Abby’s departure, this means that Mark Harmon, 66, and David McCallum, 84, are the only originals left. NCIS has had a number of notable departures over the years. Michael Weatherly, 49, who played Tony DiNozzo, left NCIS to star in Bull after season 13. Cote de Pablo, who played Ziva David, left the show after season 11.

There’s no word yet as to how the beloved forensic scientist will be written out of the show, but NCIS is sure to give her a great sendoff. She’s Abby Sciuto after all!

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with star Sean Murray, 39, a.k.a. McGee, about what’s ahead in season 15!

