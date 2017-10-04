‘You better wash dish, bish,’ Nicole Richie’s character sings in this week’s hilarious episode of ‘Great News,’ as she spoofs Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ video. ‘I’ve had enough of your ish, bish.’ Watch it, here!

The Oct. 5 episode of NBC’s Great News will certainly be a memorable one, as Nicole Richie and Tina Fey spoof Taylor Swift‘s star-studded 2015 “Bad Blood” video. There may even be a reference to Taylor’s longtime nemesis, Katy Perry, in the lyrics. In a preview clip that was released this week, Diana St. Tropez (Tina Fey) is seen sitting at her desk when she comes across the following headline on her computer: “SHOTS FIRED! Portia Scott Griffith DECLARES SQUAD FEUD WITH MMN BOARDROOM BITCH.” She then plays the video, which features news anchor Portia Scott-Griffith (Nicole Richie) throwing shots at her while wearing the very same all-leather black ensemble that Taylor wore in her “Bad Blood” video. “You better wash dish, bish,” she sings. “I’ve had enough of your ish, bish / I’m a famous and rich bish / So you better watch dish, bish.” (Yes, really.)

Portia is then seen washing a dirty dish (literally), as she’s quickly joined by other members of her news team — her “squad” — who rap along to the lyrics. As you’ll recall, Taylor’s squad included Justice (Mariska Hargitay), Frostbyte (Lily Aldridge), Domino (Jessica Alba), Headmistress (Cindy Crawford), Slay-Z (Gigi Hadid), Lucky Fiori (Lena Dunham), Knockout (Karlie Kloss) and Cut Throat (Zendaya). Portia’s crew, however, includes Walter Concrete (John Michael Higgins), You Pick for Me I Don’t Care (Brad Morris), Lil Troublemaker (Andrea Martin), Kick-Splosion (Horatio Sanz), Gerald P. Robinson, CPA (Chris Parnell), and Whiplash (Tracey Wigfield).

And when the camera pans out to Diana watching the same video we just saw, she says, “Not today.” So funny! Watch the sneak peek video above.

