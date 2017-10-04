National Taco Day: Free Tacos & More Delicious Deals

Taco lovers, it’s your time to shine. National Taco Day is today, Oct. 4, and we’ve rounded up the best freebies and deals that you can get today only. So — tacos for breakfast, lunch and dinner? Why not?!

Chuy’s is offering $1 off Mexican Beer all day, plus $1 Crispy Beef tacos added to any order. Bonus: if you dress up in a taco costume, you’ll get a free entree. BRB, running to the costume store to buy a taco costume.

At Del Taco, get two carnitas for $5 through Oct. 7. You can also get two free chicken tacos if you sign up for emails, three Value tacos for $1.29 on Tuesdays, and three grilled chicken tacos for $2.29 on Thursdays.

DORADO Tacos in NYC is doing an all-day special! Try their original baja fish tacos for $1.99, and cans of imported Tecate beer for $1.99.

El Pollo Loco is offering a free entree (up to $7 in value) when you join their Loco Rewards program.

NYC’s Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails (367 Third Avenue) is serving up tasty Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos ($14 for 3) with pineapple jalapeno pico de gallo, red cabbage and guacamole. They pair perfectly with one of 11 New York State craft beers on tap, or the Third Times a Charm cocktail ($13) made with grapefruit vodka, tequila, amaro, lime and jalapenos.

Haven Rooftop in NYC is offering 2 tacos for $10, chips and guacamole for $10 and Tequila Shot Skis (4 shots) and flavored margaritas!

On The Border is doing 50-cent mini tacos all day long for dine-in customers and 20 percent off catering items with the promo code Taco17, Oct. 2-8.

Red Robin’s new Taco Tavern Double — a craveable cross between a taco and burger — is crashing the fiesta for $6.99. The taco-burger mashup features two fire-grilled beef patties, melted pepper jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, fresh guacamole, zesty salsa and shredded lettuce on a sesame seed bun.

Sir Henri, the new NYC rooftop speakeasy on the roof of Hotel Henri in Chelsea, is donating 10% of sales of the “Mexico City” cocktail (Patrón Reposado, Pedro Jimenez Sherry and chocolate bitters) to Mexican earthquake relief throughout the month, so you can drink for a cause on National Taco Day!

Taco Bell is making your day with the Taco Day Gift Set, which includes a Crunchy Taco, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco and a Fiery Doritos Locos taco for $5. Spicy Potato Soft Tacos are also on the $1 Cravings menu.

Toloache in NYC is offering some tasty specials through the weekend. Try the Clementina Margarita (Casa Noble Crystal Tequila infused with chipotle, blood orange, rosemary syrup, lime) for $13, Surf & Turf tacos (filet mignon, spicy lobster, salsa morita, avocado purée) for $18, Hamachi “Carnitas” (duck fat poached hamachi, guacamole-salsa verde, chicharron-sweet onion salad) for $15 and Tacos de cochinita (roasted suckling pig marinated in achiote, habanero, pickled red onions) for $15.

