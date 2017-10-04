Breaking News

MTV EMA Nominations: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber & More — Full List

The 2017 MTV EMA nominations are here, and superstar Taylor Swift is leading the pack — no surprise there — with a whopping 6 noms! See the full list here.

Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and more are among the nominees for the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards, as well as Shawn Mendes, who snagged five nominations. Not too shabby! Check out the full list below.

The MTV EMAs will take place on Nov. 12 at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London, and you’ll be able to tune in live. Rita Ora will host the big event, and we can’t wait! See all of the highlights from last year’s ceremony and red carpet here.

Voting is now open at MTVEMA.com, so get on that ASAP! Without further ado, here’s the list of 2017 nominations:

BEST SONG

Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

BEST VIDEO

Foo Fighters – Run
Katy Perry – Bon Appétit ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK

Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
ZAYN

BEST NEW

Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
KYLE
Rag‘n’Bone Man

BEST POP

Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST LIVE

Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK

Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2

BEST HIP HOP

Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds To Mars

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag’n’Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Little Mix
Louis Tomlinson
Dua Lipa
Stormzy
Ed Sheeran

