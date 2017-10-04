Michelle Obama: Fans Defend Former First Lady After She’s Slammed For Saying GOP Is ‘All White Men’

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama sparked controversy after confessing that she was ’embarrassed’ by the lack of diversity in Congress. But she has the support of some fans who agree with her!

Michelle Obama, 53, confessed to TGIT writer/producer/genius Shonda Rhimes, 47, at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women on October 3 that she has always been startled by division in Congress. During her husband, former president Barack Obama‘s State of the Union addresses, she said she would watch from the gallery and see that half (the GOP) were “all men, all white.” The other half (Democrats) had women and people of color. “At the State of the Union address…one side of the room (is) literally gray and white,” she told Shonda. “On the other side of the room there are yellows and blues and whites and greens. Physically, there’s a difference in color.”

To the former first lady, the lack of diversity in the GOP and in Congress failed to symbolize the constituents they represent. “I look at that and I go, no wonder. No wonder we struggle, no wonder people don’t trust politics. We should be working actively to mix it up so we’re getting a real broad range of perspectives on every issue. Shoot, I would see that in Congress.”

All of Michelle’s points are valid. There needs to be more diversity in Congress, and in the government as a whole. While this is the most racially diverse Congress in American history, it’s still 81 percent white. Think about that. The United States itself is 61 percent white, according to current census data, so there’s a definite skew in representation. Congress is also 81 percent male; census data states that the country is split 50/50 male and female. So she’s spot on — Congress is overwhelmingly white and male.

The problem is that angry detractors are convinced that Michelle’s attacking every member of the Republican party — not just the congressional representatives. They immediately went on the defensive, calling her divisive instead of the GOP. Yes, there are obviously female and POC republicans. Michelle definitely knows that. And so do her supporters, who took to Twitter to defend the former FLOTUS for pointing out the Congressional disparity:

Like the majority of the country it's probably more like she is EMBARASSED…We are embarrassed to have an unpredictable toddler in office. — 1608Legacy (@1608Legacy) September 28, 2017

This tweet says more about you than it says about Mrs Obama. The Obamas have been classy and respectful. I’m embarrassed for you. pic.twitter.com/rIFAfNXEOU — Resist2Exist🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@sachie2017) October 4, 2017

Watch @MichelleObama cast an entire forest of shade on Trump without ever even using his name. pic.twitter.com/wwtsqeuxkn — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 4, 2017

I know it is too soon and also not going to ever happen but I just want to state here and now that I would 100% vote for her — heather gardner-madr (@hgm) October 4, 2017

I would also, can we even imagine? The GOP couldn't survive. — Angry old white lady (@girl_daisey) October 4, 2017

Same ppl having a prob with Michelle Obama generalizing GOP as "all" white men, are the same people who say all Muslims as terrorists🐸☕🤷‍♀️ — Annie J (@aplusdoubleJ) October 4, 2017

