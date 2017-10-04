Mark Salling Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Child Pornography — Could Serve 4-7 Years In Prison

Former ‘Glee’ star Mark Salling is pleading guilty to charges of possession of child pornography. Here’s all the details on what this means for his case going forward.

Mark Salling, 35, best known as Noah “Puck” Puckerman on Glee, has chosen to plead guilty to charges of possession of child pornography, according to The Blast. The decision is part of a plea agreement which will still involve the TV start serving somewhere between 4 to 7 years in prison. But that isn’t the end of the consequences the actor faces in light of the serious charges. Head here for more photos of Mark.

Besides jail time, Mark must also register as a sex offender and will not be allowed to interact with any individuals under the age of 18. He also must stay 100 feet away from schools, parks and public swimming pools. And on top of all that, he will also be paying $50,000 to each of his victims as restitution. As part of his agreement, Mark will enroll in a sex offender treatment program as well. This story is developing.

