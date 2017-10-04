Marilou Danley Insists ‘Kind’ Boyfriend Stephen Paddock Gave ‘No Warning’ Of ‘Something Horrible’

The girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock claims she had no idea that he was planning a violent massacre and describes him as ‘kind.’ We’ve got more on Marilou Danley’s first statement since the carnage.

The person who knew Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock the best says that he was a kind and caring man and had no clue in the world that he was planning a killing spree at a country music festival on Oct. 1. His girlfriend Marilou Danley was in her native Philippines when the rampage took place and says she was completely shocked at the news that her man was behind it. “I am devastated by the deaths and injuries that occurred,” she said in a statement read by her attorney to reporters on Oct. 4. Paddock killed 59 and injured 527 when he opened fire from a 32nd floor window at the Mandalay Bay Resort into the audience at the Route 91 Harvest Fest.

“I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring quiet man. I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him. He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this would happen,” she continued. See pics of the Las Vegas shooting, here.

She says that just over two weeks ago, Stephen bought her a cheap airline ticket for her to visit family in the Philippines. “I was excited to go home and see family and friends,” she said and noted that he wired her money so she and her family could buy a home. But the only thing she was afraid of was that it meant he was about to dump her.

“I was grateful but worried that first the unexpected trip home and then with the money was a way breaking up with me. It never occurred to me in any way he was planning violence against anyone. I have not made a statement until now because I have been talking to authorities. I voluntarily flew back to America because I knew the FBI and the Las Vegas Police Department wanted to talk to me and I want to talk to them. Anything I can do to help ease suffering in any way, I will do,” she concluded.

Wow! It sounds like we’re not going to get many clues out of Marilou as to a motive behind her boyfriend’s deadly attack. He killed himself in his hotel room as the S.W.A.T. team moved in and so far investigators have been unable to turn up any solid reasons as to what cause him to go on the most deadly shooting spree in American history.

