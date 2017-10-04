Maks Apologizes To Vanessa Lachey For Missing ‘DWTS’: ‘I Take Full Responsibility’

HollywoodLife.com that while he did plan on coming back, he actually didn’t dance because he and Vanessa weren’t getting along at all, and they were having a “terrible” time together. “ Sources toldthat while he did plan on coming back, he actually didn’t dance because he and Vanessa weren’t getting along at all, and they were having a “terrible” time together. “ They are oil and water , and he feels that she is not taking it as seriously as she should,” our insider said. While many other outlets reported the tension rising between the pair, Maks completely ignored it all on Wednesday when he took to Twitter.

“As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues,” he wrote . “I take full responsibility for my absence and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!”

Vanessa spoke to Us magazine on Tuesday night as well, admitting that she’s much different during rehearsals versus when she’s at home. “I just know that when I’m on set, he’s my coach and I’m the student,” she told the magazine. “So I listen a lot more and don’t speak up a much …because this is a field I don’t know. He’s trained me and taught me so many amazing, wonderful new things just like any trainer or teacher would. But at home I think I’m a lot more outspoken!”

