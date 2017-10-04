Lionel Richie Admits He’s Scared To Death Over Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick

Father knows best! Lionel Richie is not too thrilled with his daughter Sofia dating bad boy Scott Disick. Read all the details on his reaction to their romance here!

Lionel Richie, 68, is feeling surprised and fearful after learning about the relationship between his daughter, Sofia Richie, 19, and Scott Disick, 34. “Have I been in shock?!,” the “All Night Long” singer commented to US Weekly at the American Idol auditions on Oct. 4. “I’m the dad, come on. I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?” The new couple started seeing each other in early Sept. 2017 and they’ve been the talk of the town after Scott posted a photo of the two of them snuggling on his Instagram. “Lionel is especially worried for his young daughter,” a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Lionel loves Sofia dearly and doesn’t really know if he can trust Scott at all. Lionel doesn’t think Scott is a bad guy, he just doesn’t know him very well.” It sure sounds like the doting dad cares very much for Sofia’s well being! See some pics of Sofia and Scott’s budding romance here!

“Lionel is trying to be a good dad and protect his daughter from getting a broken heart,” the source continued. Lionel may have very good reason to worry a bit considering Scott’s dating history. After dating Kourtney Kardashian, 38, for several years, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians hunk has been seen out and about with many women, including Bella Thorne, 19, and Chloe Bartoli, 27. Although the duo is just now making waves with their seemingly whirlwind romance, Scott and Sofia have been friends for a while.

When he’s not on high alert regarding Sofia’s dating life, Lionel’s busy working as a judge alongside Katy Perry, 32, and Luke Bryan, 41, on the American Idol reboot. The legendary musician is sure to use his talent and experience as a way to find the next big thing and we can’t wait. The show will premiere in 2018.

