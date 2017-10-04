As terrifying as the Las Vegas shooting was for concert goers, it was equally scary for police trying to find the person opening fire. We’ve got the frightening PD body cam video from the manhunt as shots rang out.

It was complete mayhem on the Las Vegas strip when a lone gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino into an audience of 20,000 enjoying the Route 91 Harvest Fest concert on Oct. 1. At the time, no one knew where the rapid fire from a high-powered rifle was coming from, including Las Vegas Metro PD officers responding to the chaotic scene. Now we’re getting a first hand look thanks to an officer’s body cam on how dangerous the situation was. “Get down, go that way. Go that way” the officer is heard commanding others as he tries to lead people away from the gunfire heard going off in the background.

The officer and his partners are hunkered against a cement wall, unaware of where the gunfire is coming from, but it’s coming at such a fast pace that they feel pinned down for a little bit as the shots just don’t stop coming. We now know that they had the unenviable task of searching for the active shooter when he wasn’t even there among the crowd. He was high above across the street in a casino suite. During a break in the shooting, another officer can be heard on the radio saying the gunfire is coming from a window at the Mandalay Bay. Click here for pics from the Las Vegas shooting, here.

The officers then make their move to a place with better cover and the shooting starts again, as they can be heard telling civilians to “get back” and it looks like they’re helping shepherd them into the cover of a parking garage. The harrowing video is only a few minutes long, but paints a terrifying picture of what police officers went through that evening while trying to locate and stop the killer. The shooter turned out to be Stephen Paddock, a retired 64-year-old accountant and frequent gambler who killed 59 people and injured another 527 while they were watching country star Jason Aldean, 40, perform. A motive for his deadly massacre remains a mystery.

