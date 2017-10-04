Las Vegas Massacre: The Evidence That He Planned To Commit Suicide Before Capture

After slaughtering more than 50 people in Las Vegas, Stephen Paddock turned his gun on himself. This suicide wasn’t likely out of desperation, as authorities believe he ‘extensively’ planned for everything – including his death!

Investigators are still piecing together the puzzle as to what drove Stephen Paddock, 64, to kill at least 58 people during the horrific Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1. However, it seems that he always planned to end his massacre by shooting himself. Stephen had set up cameras inside the peephole of his hotel room inside the Mandalay Bay Casino, according to the Associated Press. He also had a camera set up on a service cart outside of his door, apparently to help him spot any authorities coming for him. When the authorities found him, he was already dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody,” Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. “The fact that he had the type of weaponry and amount of weaponry in that room, it was preplanned extensively and I’m pretty sure he evaluated everything that he did and his actions, which is troublesome.” This includes his suicide, as he would become the 59th victim of his rampage. More than 500 people were also injured when Stephen opened fired at the crowds gathered to watch the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

There’s another fact that seems to indicate Stephen was on a suicide mission. Days before committing this atrocity, he transferred $100,000 to an account in the Philippines, according to NBC News. The Philippines happens to be the home country of his live-in girlfriend, Marilou Danley, 62. She was actually in the Philippines when Stephen committed the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It’s unknown if this money was for her, for her family, or for another purpose. With all of these questions, the authorities have labeled her a “person of interest,” hoping she could shed some light on what drove Stephen to pull the trigger.

“One hundred thousand dollars isn’t that huge amount of money,” Eric Paddock, Stephen’s brother, said. “Condemn Steve for gambling. Steve took care of the people he loved. He made me and my family wealthy.” Eric also suggested that his brother may have “manipulated her so that she was far away from this and had money… As he was descending into hell … he wanted to take care of her.”

Our thoughts continue to go out to those affected by this horrible tragedy.