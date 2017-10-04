Las Vegas Shooter: Sheriff Reveals Stephen Paddock Had An Accomplice & Escape Plan

Did Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock have an escape plan as well as help in his deadly massacre? The Clark County Sheriff sure seems to think so and we’ve got all of the shocking new developments.

Why 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Fest on Oct. 1 remains a mystery, but authorities believe he had planned an escape after committing the deadliest mass shooting in American history. Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said in an Oct. 4 news conference that he was confident in his belief that Paddock had some sort of exit strategy. He said he saw evidence that Paddock had planned to flee the hotel, but couldn’t go into detail what it was. While he wouldn’t give specifics, he said that he thinks the killer stopped firing on the terrified crowd below his 32nd floor Mandalay Bay hotel suite to figure out an escape plan as the SWAT team closed in. Lombardo confirmed there was no suicide note left behind, so Paddock’s end game may not have been killing himself.

Lombardo also doesn’t believe the retired accountant could have pulled off such an elaborate and heinous crime on his own. “It’s troublesome that this individual was able to move this amount of gear into a hotel room unassisted,” referring to the giant cache of 23 guns and so much ammo found in his suite. “He had to have some help at some point,” the sheriff said. “Maybe he’s a superguy…maybe he’s a super yahoo, was working out all this on his own, but it would be hard for me to believe that.” He added that from the profile authorities have put together, Paddock was “disturbed and dangerous,” and “He spent decades acquiring weapons and ammo while living a secret life, much of which will never fully be understood.” See pics of the Las Vegas shooting, here.

He continued that Paddock had meticulously planned out what turned out to be the deadliest mass shooting in our nation’s history, killing 59 and injuring 489 people who were enjoying a set by country superstar Jason Aldean, 40. Lombardo also confirmed the terrifying news that the killer had his eye on attacking an even bigger event, the Sept. 22-25 Life is Beautiful festival. Paddock had rented a room at the Ogden Condos near the concert setting, which featured Lorde, 20, Chance the Rapper, 24, and other artists. For whatever reason, he did not end up shooting up that festival and instead waited until the next weekend and attacked the Route 91 Harvest Fest instead.

Earlier in the day the killer’s girlfriend Marilou Danley gave a statement via her lawyer that she had no idea that Paddock was cooking up a violent plan of any kind. She called him “kind and caring” and was shocked to hear that he was the man behind the heinous shooting.

