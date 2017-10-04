Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner: He’s Already Prepping Luxury Crib & Designer Clothes For Baby Girl

Word has it Travis Scott cannot wait to be a daddy! So much so, he’s already planning to give his daughter the best that money can buy! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

The anticipation is killing us! If the reports are true, we seriously can’t wait to see Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, as new parents! And, according to our insiders, the rapper feels the exact same way! We’re hearing that, despite the fact that Kylie isn’t due for months, Travis is already gathering the best of the best for his first little bundle of joy! Head here for tons more pics of the couple!

“Travis is already sparing no expense on his baby girl,” an eyewitness shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He bought a giant truck full of luxury furniture and designer baby clothes. He’s turned one of the rooms in his house into the most amazing of nurseries. He’s also got some incredible art pieces that will be going up in the room. It’s amazing to see how into it he is. It’s like the baby news has flipped a switch and turned on a hidden paternal instinct. He’s really looking forward to being the world’s best daddy.” Wow! Travis sounds like he’s thought of everything!

As we previously shared, the couple’s reported pregnancy has also got Kylie changing things up. With pregnancy reports just about everywhere, the youngest Jenner sister has decided to take a break from social media! Say it ain’t so! “Kylie is enjoying her private moments away from the spotlight and her break from social media,” a source close the reality star shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It has been a struggle for her because, with a baby on the way, she has never been happier. However she is a little insecure with her new body as it is now changing constantly. She has been glowing since she became pregnant, but it is hard for her because she is uncertain as to how her fans will react to pregnant selfies.” Are you kidding?! We’re going to love them!

