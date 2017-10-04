Kylie Jenner Staying Off Social Media After Baby News: Why She’s Not Ready To Reveal Pregnancy Selfies
Kylie Jenner has stayed pretty quiet on social media since word broke that she’s allegedly pregnant. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s not ready to post steamy baby bump selfies just yet.
With nearly 100 million Instagram followers and countless Snapchat fans, a ton of people love keeping up with Kylie Jenner, 20. But the reality star has been really quiet on social media ever since news broke on Sept. 22 alleging she’s pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott‘s baby. She plans to stay on the down low for a bit longer. “Kylie is enjoying her private moments away from the spotlight and her break from social media. It has been a struggle for her because with a baby on the way, she has never been happier, however she is a little insecure with her new body as it is now changing constantly. She has been glowing since she became pregnant, but it is hard for her because she is uncertain as to how her fans will react to pregnant selfies,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
“Kylie is learning how to do things differently now that she is going to be a mommy and she doesn’t know how to deal with everything just yet. She is not ready to post steamy pregnancy pics, but she feels she will make a big comeback soon, when she is ready. When she does return it will be fantastic, sizzling and she will be an amazing, sexy pregnant woman!” our insider adds.
