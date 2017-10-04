Kylie Jenner Staying Off Social Media After Baby News: Why She’s Not Ready To Reveal Pregnancy Selfies

Kylie Jenner has stayed pretty quiet on social media since word broke that she’s allegedly pregnant. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s not ready to post steamy baby bump selfies just yet.

With nearly 100 million Instagram followers and countless Snapchat fans, a ton of people love keeping up with Kylie Jenner, 20. But the reality star has been really quiet on social media ever since news broke on Sept. 22 alleging she’s pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott‘s baby. She plans to stay on the down low for a bit longer. “Kylie is enjoying her private moments away from the spotlight and her break from social media. It has been a struggle for her because with a baby on the way, she has never been happier, however she is a little insecure with her new body as it is now changing constantly. She has been glowing since she became pregnant, but it is hard for her because she is uncertain as to how her fans will react to pregnant selfies,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Ever since the bombshell pregnancy reports surfaced, Kylie’s shared pics that include ads for her lip kit line, sunglasses collection and even some throwback photos showing her flaunting a firm, flat tummy. She’s completely ditched showing off sexy selfies of herself that helped her get such a huge following in the first place. The last full-body pic she shared that appeared to be current was on Sept. 19 just before the pregnancy news came out. Ky’s seen wearing a sexy low-cut white dress but appears to have a possible slight baby belly on further inspection. “Kylie is learning how to do things differently now that she is going to be a mommy and she doesn’t know how to deal with everything just yet. She is not ready to post steamy pregnancy pics, but she feels she will make a big comeback soon, when she is ready. When she does return it will be fantastic, sizzling and she will be an amazing, sexy pregnant woman!” our insider adds.

While Kylie’s been taking a time out on social media, she’s still keeping fans guessing whether or not she’s expecting by her curious new wardrobe choices when she goes out. Gone are the skin-tight body baring looks that she’s so famous for, as she’s traded those for unflattering baggy t-shirts and track pants . She’s going to have to flaunt that baby bump at some point and we’re eagerly awaiting her big Instagram comeback as a hot and proud mama to be!

HollywoodLifers, how do you think Kylie will reveal her alleged pregnancy? Will she do it on social media or on KUWTK?