Kourtney Kardashian Praying Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Don’t Have A Baby: This Should Stay A ‘Fling’

Just because Kourtney Kardashian’s over Scott Disick, doesn’t mean she wants him having kids with someone else — especially Sofia Richie! We learned exclusively Kourt would freak if the 2 got pregnant!

While Kourtney Kardashian, 38, knows she doesn’t get a say in who ex Scott Disick, 34, dates, she still wants her baby daddy to be careful about getting women pregnant — and it’s all for the sake of the three kids they share together: Mason Disick, 7, Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 2. Scott is currently dating Sofia Richie, 19, and apparently Kourtney, while a little creeped out about how young she is, has no real problem with the odd couple. However, her pregnancy fears are more intense than ever. Click here to see adorable pics of Kourtney and Scott’s three kids.

“There’s just one issue Kourtney is concerned about [when it comes to Scott and Sofia]. She’s praying that Sofia doesn’t get pregnant, because that would likely bring one heck of a lot of drama to the mix,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But, all Kourtney can do is hope that Scott is being sensible for once, and isn’t in for any unpleasant surprises in the near future.” The main reason she doesn’t want Scott having a child with Sofia is because she has no idea how she’d explain something like that to her own kids. “Kourtney is really hoping Scott doesn’t knock up Sofia because she doesn’t want to explain to her kids why Daddy is giving them a brother or sister,” another insider, one close to Kourtney also told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kourtney hopes that this relationship is a fling at best and that he finds someone more his age range. She feels that Scott being with Sofia is only going to lead him down the same bad path he has been through with the partying, and she doesn’t want her kids to live without a father or [for Scott to] be a deadbeat.” The reality star is really just concerned about Mason, P, and Reign, which we can totally understand. After all, Kourt knows it’s not her place to comment on whom her ex is seeing. Let’s not forget that Kourtney also has a new partner, as she’s currently dating Younes Bendjima, 24.

“As far as Kourtney is concerned, it’s none of her business who Scott hooks up with, and vice versa, it’s none of his business who she dates either,” our first source added. “She’s a little creeped out by him dating Sofia though, as she was part of Kylie’s circle of friends, and she’s still just a teenager.” Lucky for the mom-of-three though, apparently Scott is not at all interested in having a baby with Sofia. In fact, he’s making sure he’s extra “careful” with her because he doesn’t want to add to the Kardashian baby boom!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you like Sofia and Scott as a couple?