Kim Kardashian Sipping Tea After Wendy Williams Scandal: ’You’re The One With The Fake Marriage’

As Wendy Williams attempts to move past her husband’s alleged cheating scandal, a certain reality star is enjoying the fallout — Kim Kardashian! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Over the years, Wendy Williams, 53, has made her fair share of enemies! And, now that and her husband Kevin Hunter, 45, are embroiled in a supposed cheating scandal, some of the people she’s badmouthed in the past are definitely enjoying seeing the tables turned! Among them is Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 36, and our insiders say she is relishing the controversy! So much tea is getting sipped! Head here for loads more photos of Kimmy!

“Kim is loving all the rumors surrounding Wendy and her man’s infidelity,” a source close to Kim shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim feels that Wendy is often unfair in a lot of her criticism of her, her marriage with Kanye and the rest of her family. Kim will never forget when Wendy attacked her marriage to Kanye, judging their love, their relationship and saying that what Kim and Kanye have was not a real marriage. Now Kim is the one who feels that, if the rumors are true, Wendy is the one with a fake marriage.” Whoa!

As we previously reported, not all celebs are enjoying Wendy’s misfortune. Kevin Hart‘s, 38, pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, 33, sympathizes with the daytime talk show host and her situation. “Kevin’s wife Eniko feels bad for Wendy and the latest cheating rumors circling her and her man,” a source close to Kevin and Eniko told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Eniko knows first hand how challenging and difficult those rumors can be as she has been on both sides of them. Eniko feels like standing by your man is hard during the tough times so despite everything she still feels compassion for Wendy even though they don’t always agree on everything.” Good for her!

