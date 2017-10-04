Kim Kardashian Makes Racy Sex Joke About Kanye Loving Her Blonde Hair

For the past several weeks, Kim Kardashian has been rocking blonde hair and spending a lot of time on the upkeep. Now, she’s revealed — in a very racy way — that the hard work may all be for her hubby, Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian, 36, has been confidently showing off long, platinum locks ever since the beginning of September, and there’s a very particular reason she decided to keep the hue for a month (and counting). “I’d go blonde for that D [crying laughing emoji],” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself with her platinum hair on display. Kim has documented just how much work it’s been to keep the color so fresh, but hey, anything for the “D,” right? Kanye West, 40, is one lucky guy! He may have fell in love with the brunette Kim, but it this caption definitely makes it seem like he’s diggin’ the blonde these days.

Of course, Kim has gone blonde fairly lengthy periods of time before, but it appears she’ll be keeping it up for quite a bit of time now. We know that the reality star takes her husband’s opinions to heart, so if he likes it, she’ll likely aim to please! Despite rumors of a split at the end of 2016, Kim and Kanye’s relationship is going strong these days, and it was finally confirmed last week (by Kim herself!) that the couple is expecting a third baby via surrogate. Unfortunately, the 36-year-old wasn’t able to carry another child herself due to major pregnancy complications with North, 4, and Saint West, 1.

Meanwhile, Kim’s sisters, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 19, are also reportedly expecting babies, as well. News broke at the end of last month that the women are both pregnant with their first children, although no one from the family has confirmed the news at this time.

HollywoodLifers, do you like Kim better as a blonde or a brunette?