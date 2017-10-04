Khloe Kardashian Allegedly Desperate For Tristan To Propose: ‘Nothing Is Going According To Plan’

Uh oh — is there trouble in paradise for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? A new report claims that despite her reported pregnancy, there is no hope for a marriage proposal any time soon.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is reportedly pregnant with her first child, but does that mean a ring is next? Not so fast. Tristan Thompson, 26, isn’t rushing to put a rock on Khloe’s finger, reports OK! magazine’s October 16 issue. While Khloe and Tristan have yet to officially confirm the exciting reports that they are expecting, it seems that’s where their relationship is going to stall for a bit. An insider claims that Khloe has made it very clear that she’s ready for an engagement, but Tristan just isn’t budging. “She thought Tristan would propose as soon as they found out she was pregnant, but so far, nothing is going according to plan for her,” the insider explained.

“After all she went through with Lamar [Odom], Khloe wants a do-over in the marriage department,” a family insider shared with the outlet. “She wants to create the happy family she always dreamed of as soon as possible.” Unfortunately for Khloe, she and Tristan are just not on the same page with this one. “He thinks having a baby is enough for them to focus on right now,” the insider added. “Especially as basketball season kicks off.” While Tristan definitely isn’t wrong about basketball season being busy for the potential family of three, it’s a huge blow to Khloe who was reportedly hoping they could tie the knot at some point, too. Hopefully Khloe will get exactly what she wants!

