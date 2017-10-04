Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Parrish ‘Feels Bad’ For Wendy Williams After Cheating Allegations

To say Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish knows a thing or two about cheating would be an understatement at this point. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Eniko is really feeling for Wendy Williams now that she’s dealing with her own scandal.

Eniko Parrish, 33, appears to have taken the “stand by your man” stance in her hubby Kevin Hart‘s, 38, cheating scandal. So she and Wendy Williams, 53, might actually have a lot to talk about right now, seeing as the talk show host is currently at the center of a rumor storm with her husband Kevin Hunter. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that even though Wendy hasn’t been super kind to Kevin throughout his cheating scandal and sex tape drama, Eniko really couldn’t feel worse for her. Click here to see pics of Kevin and other stars who allegedly cheated.

“Kevin’s wife Eniko feels bad for Wendy and the latest cheating rumors circling her and her man,” a source close to Kevin and Eniko told us. “Eniko knows first hand how challenging and difficult those rumors can be as she has been on both sides of them. Eniko feels like standing by your man is hard during the tough times so despite everything she still feels compassion for Wendy even though they don’t always agree on everything.” Wow, now that is a classy move.

Wendy had been coming at Kevin for WEEKS in response to his scandal before her own broke out. At one point she even suggested that he should have LIED about his infidelity. “Here’s the thing. If I were him, I would not have done this (apologize publicly),” Wendy said to her audience on The Wendy Williams Show on Sept. 18. “Because that’s admitting you did what you did. And you know, code of the streets is ‘lie, lie, lie.’”So it’s actually pretty big of Eniko to care so much about what Wendy must be feeling after a comment like that.

