Did Kris Jenner Plan Kim, Khloe & Kylie’s Baby News For $25 Million Payday & ‘KUWTK’ Ratings?

Three Kardashian sisters are expecting new babies, and a shocking new report claims the pregnancies were ALL plannd by Kris Jenner as a ploy for better ‘KUWTK’ ratings…and money!

It’s no secret that Kris Jenner, 61, is the ultimate businesswoman, but this may be her wildest ploy yet. The Kardashian momager reportedly orchestrated that her daughters, Kim Kardashian, 36, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are all expecting babies at the same time! “Kris knew having three daughters simultaneously expecting would bring drama, tears, attention, competition — everything she’s trying to sustain for the sake of bigger paydays,” an insider tells Star magazine. “All three sisters have been promised endorsement deals, TV specials and even books. They’re looking forward to majorly cashing in and breathing new life into their careers.”

Ratings on Keeping Up With The Kardashians were down last season, and the mag claims that Kris is convinced this triple baby news will help change that as the show continues. “She can’t wait for all the attention,” Star’s source explains. “But, more importantly, for the cash to start rolling in.” The women stand to make a whopping $25 million from all they have planned during and after the pregnancies, according to the magazine. While Kim has confirmed that she’s expecting her third child via surrogate, Kylie and Khloe have yet to comment on the reports that they’re pregnant with their first children with Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson, respectively.

However, both reality stars have been photographed much baggier clothing lately, and multiple websites, including HollywoodLife.com, have heard that there are definitely babies on the way. “These sisters have everything to lose, so ti’s worth doing anything they can to keep ratings up and storylines fresh,” Star’s insider reveals. “And that includes triple pregnancies.”

