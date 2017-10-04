Kailyn Lowry Furious After Javi Took Briana DeJesus On Disneyland Date With Kids

Uh oh! Kailyn Lowry was ‘pissed’ when she found out her ex, Javi Marroquin, went on a Disneyland date with her ‘Teen Mom 2’ co-star, Briana DeJesus, AND their kids. It’s ‘driving her insane’.

So. Much. Drama. “Kailyn [Lowry] says she doesn’t want to get back together with Javi [Marroquin], and that it’s over between them for good, but her reaction to the rumors that he may be dating Briana [DeJesus] would seem to indicate otherwise. Kailyn isn’t happy at all about the way Javi has been gushing about Briana, and she was pissed when she found out they went to Disneyland together with the kids. The thought of Briana playing stepmom to her sons drives her insane. Kailyn knows that she has no right to tell Javi who he can and can’t hang out with, but that doesn’t stop her from having an opinion,” a Teen Mom 2 insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Before we process how Kailyn feels, let’s back up a bit so you know what’s going on here. Just a few weeks ago, Javi expressed a strong interest in dating Briana, when he told RadarOnline, “I would be open to dating Briana. She’s a really cool girl. Her whole family is awesome. She’s really beautiful. We text back and forth. We’ll see what happens.” And when asked when the big date will happen, he said, “I’m sure we’ll hang out. I’ll take her out somewhere. We’ll see.” Well, fast forward to Sept. 24 (just 10 days after his interview), and Javi was spotted at Disneyland with Briana. And guess what? He had Kailyn’s sons, Isaac and Lincoln, with him, while she brought along her newborn daughter, Stella, and her sister. Sounds like quite a big step in their relationship, if they’ve actually started dating. That’s still up for debate, but considering Javi’s extremely interested in her, we’d venture a guess and say they’re well on their way to a hot and heavy romance.

So now you may understand why Kailyn’s so upset. Not only is Javi dating her Teen Mom 2 co-star (isn’t that breaking girl code or something?), but he brought their kids along for a date. That’s super quick for a couple that has JUST started dating (if that’s even what this is). Sigh. Like we said… So. Much. Drama.

