Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J’s custody war heats up. After they were reportedly ordered by a judge to quit trash-talking each other, now, a separate report claims the two are hiding their daughter from the courts!

Joseline Hernandez, and Stevie J, are under fire from the caretaker of their daughter, Bonnie Bella [born in Dec. 2016], according to TMZ. In court docs, obtained by the site, the appointed guardian claims she has repeatedly asked Joseline and Stevie where their daughter is; however, they reportedly refuse to disclose her location. As the site previously reported, a judge ordered that Joseline and Stevie quit their nasty behavior toward each other as the custody battle continues; TMZ also reported that the judge appointed an unidentified guardian to care for the child, while they hash out their differences; additionally, the order went on to allegedly forbid the parents of taking Bonnie Bella out of their Georgia hometown of Fulton County. Now, the guardian claims the parents are hiding the child from the courts, as reported by the site.

The docs go on to explain that the guardian reportedly demanded that Joseline and Stevie hand over Bonnie Bella at a specific location on Sept 24. However, the parents were allegedly absent from the meeting. Also disclosed in the docs, the guardian reportedly claims that on that same day [Sept. 24], Joseline was scheduled to appear in traffic court, but was a no-show for that as well. The guardian says she’s worried about Bonnie Bella, according to the site.

The appointed caretaker reportedly thinks the child may be with Joseline in Miami, where the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star currently resides. However, if that is true, it would be a violation of the alleged order [mentioned above], which states the parents cannot take the child from Fulton County.

Now, a judge has allegedly ordered Joseline and Stevie to give Bonnie Bella to the guardian, “or else,” as reported by TMZ.

As you may know, Joseline recently quit L&HHATL and moved to Miami to focus on her brand, as well as expanding her acting and music careers. “I don’t have any regrets,” she told HL, exclusively about her choice to walk away. “I was able to work on my music for seven years. I have over 10 music videos online on YouTube. I was able to get millions and millions of viewers on those videos, from the different sound of music that I do. It was definitely something great for me to do: a show like Love & Hip Hop, that was able to showcase my music. People were able to see kind of the music I do and see the different person I am.”

