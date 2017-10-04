‘This Is Us’ Shocking Theory Blames Jack’s Death On A Washing Machine & It Makes So Much Sense

There are so many theories about Jack’s death going around, but this one that claims Jack died because of a washing machine is pretty convincing. Has the biggest clue been hiding in plain sight since season one?!

All of the This Is Us fans out there are constantly looking at old episodes to try and find more clues as to how Jack died. The mystery continues to consume the world, as creator Dan Fogelman sprinkles hints here and there about the passing of the Pearson patriarch. Well, Reddit user Ashelizabethmoon has come up with a compelling theory that centers around the Pearson washing machine. She cites the seventh episode of season 1 — “The Best Washing Machine In The World” — to make her point. She notes that Kevin had “just moved to the basement because he didn’t want to share a room with Randall anymore.” He yells for Rebecca, saying the washing machine is possessed, which could be a hint that it isn’t working properly. “This scene takes place the night of the football game where Randall and Kevin get into a fight, which is also the day Rebecca first met up with the band,” the fan writes. “This means the washing machine was malfunctioning around the relevant time frame” of Jack’s death.

Ashelizabethmoon continues explaining her theory by remembering the montages of the Pearsons and washing machines set to Cat Stevens. “Standing alone, they were sweet and nostalgic. But imagine these scenes – Jack’s promise to Rebecca in the laundromat to buy her a washing machine, Rebecca questioning how they could manage laundry for three infants after their first machine broke, chaos and bubbles spewing from their next washing machine, and Jack and Rebecca admiring the best washing machine in the world –– juxtaposed with the aftermath of the fire caused by the machine,” she writes.

Kevin also moved to the basement where the washing machine is when he was a teenager. In the season 2 premiere, we learned that Kevin had a cast when Jack died. “Kevin most likely could not make it up and down the basement stairs on crutches with a full leg cast,” the fan points out. Ashelizabethmoon comes to the conclusion that Kate moved to the basement. “Kate could have turned the machine off incorrectly if it became ‘possessed’ or might have been washing something that her new dog dirtied or even put something on top of it or near it given that she was likely living down there at the time,” she writes. “Even if she used the machine as instructed and did nothing wrong, she might still consider herself the reason Jack is dead.” The washing machine could have very well caused the fire than burned down the Pearson house.

Whoa. Consider us shook. This theory is definitely one of the most convincing ones out there. Could something as simple as a washing machine could have caused Jack’s death! Maybe… This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

