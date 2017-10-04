How Crystal Harris, 31, Proved Her Devotion To Hugh Hefner Right Until His Death

Anyone who thought Crystal Harris was a gold digger has now been proven wrong. Rather than leave Hugh Hefner as his health declined, the 31-year-old was as supportive as ever, right up until the day her husband died.

Considering Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris had a 60-year age difference, those close to the Playboy mogul were skeptical of her intentions when the two got married in 2012. However, in the months leading up to Hugh’s death, Crystal proved that her love was real — she renaubed entirely devoted to her husband as his health rapidly declined, according to TMZ. The site reports that Hugh’s loved ones found Crystal to be a “pillar of strength” for the iconic publisher in recent months. She reportedly attended all of his doctor’s appointments, and even organized fun events to “keep his spirits high.” Then, when the 91-year-old was put on bed rest, Crystal reportedly refused to leave his side and was more attentive than ever.

Hugh’s death certificate, released on Oct. 3, six days after his death, revealed that he died from cardiac arrest and respiratory failure. It was also confirmed that he had been suffering from E. coli and was not responding to medication. Obviously, Crystal is completely devastated over the loss of her husband, and it took her several days to even make a statement. “I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief,” she said on Oct. 2. “We laid him to rest Saturday. He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity. He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened his life and home to the world.”

Although Hugh and Crystal had a strict prenup, he still made sure that she’ll be taken care of now that he’s gone. Just months after the pair tied the knot in 2012, Hugh bought a gorgeous home in Hollywood Hills, which has been held by a trust controlled by the 31-year-old, according to TMZ. On top of that, he reportedly also left his wife $5 million.

