Gabrielle Union Shockingly Reveals Heartbreaking Fertility Struggle: ‘I’ve Had 8 or 9 Miscarriages’

After trying to conceive for 3 years with husband Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union bravely opened up about her devastating failed IVF treatments & multiple miscarriages. Read what she wrote here.

While Gabrielle Union, 44, may seem like she has it all, the Being Mary Jane star reveals in her new book, We’re Going to Need More Wine, that there’s one major thing she desperately wants — a baby! Admitting that she used to think kids weren’t for her, three years ago, Gabrielle and her NBA star husband, Dwyane Wade, 35, began intense IVF treatments in an effort to grow their family. Sadly, Gabrielle shared in an excerpt from her new book obtained by People, that the treatments have not only failed, but she’s experienced more than her fair share of miscarriages along the way. Click here to see pics of stars who have had babies after tragic miscarriages.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Gabrielle writes in the book. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.” While the star has spoken about her experience with IVF in the past, she’s never revealed the heartbreaking struggle she has faced. Despite her miscarriages and three years worth of failed IVF cycles though, Gabrielle and Dwyane haven’t given up on their dream of having a little one. The Bring It On alum writes in her book that she and her man “remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of.”

However, Gabrielle didn’t always see kids in her future. The star and Dwyane tied the knot back in August 2014, and after realizing how much joy raising Dwyane’s three boys brought her, she decided having a baby of her own was something she definitely wanted. Together, Gabrielle and Dwyane raise the athlete’s nephew Dahveon Morris, 16; and two sons from a previous marriage Zaire, 15, and Zion, 10. Dwyane also has a third son, Xavier, 3, who was conceived with another woman while he and Gabrielle were broken up. The toddler lives with his mother.

“I never wanted kids,” Gabrielle told the publication. “Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I’d rather be than with them.” Dealing with infertility in the spotlight hasn’t been easy for Gabrielle though. After all, she’s constantly reminded of her struggle every time she’s asked by family members or strangers about what her plans are for kids. “For so many women, and not just women in the spotlight, people feel very entitled to know, ‘Do you want kids?’” Gabrielle said. “A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say ‘no’ because that’s a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on. People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause.”

As if that’s not difficult enough, the actress revealed that once a month she actually LOOKS pregnant due to the hormones she has to take for IVF. “Once a month I look like I’m in my second trimester because I’m bloated,” Gabrielle shared. “It leads to the questions and it leads to the rumors and anytime I go into a doctor’s office I feel like I’m a member of SEAL Team Six undercover because I don’t want people to speculate.” Gabrielle’s new book is available Oct. 17.

