Dan Bilzerian Tweets Photo Of Las Vegas Shooter’s Alleged Dead Head: Crossing The Line?

Dan Bilzerian posted an extremely graphic photo of the Las Vegas shooter’s alleged bloody head, after he reportedly killed himself. Now, people are debating whether his post was too much or not enough punishment for the mass killer.

Dan Bilzerian, 33, took to Twitter on Oct. 4, where he posted a photo of a dead, bloody head, believed to be the Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, 64. The graphic photo — which you can view here — shows a deceased man laying in a pool of blood, stemming from his head. The person in the photo, who is surrounded by bullet casings, appears to have been shot in the head. And, as you may know, when police found Paddock, they believed he had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police discovered Paddock, who was dead on arrival, in his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Bilzarian, who’s been making headlines for his outlandish posts about the shooting, has sparked controversy online over the photo. Some Twitter users are saying that the photo is too graphic and insensitive to the on-going investigation and the situation as a whole; while others are arguing that Paddock deserves to be exploited for the 58 people he killed and 500+ injured. While the FBI and local authorities continue to investigate the deadliest mass shooting is U.S. history, Bilzarian’s latest post begs numerous questions — How did he obtain the photo? Is his post considered an exploitation of a corpse? Is the man in the photo even Paddock? Is the post safe for individuals online to view?

Bilzerian, a pro poker player and social media star, already came under fire for another online post about the shooting. He was actually at the Harvest Festival when tragedy struck. As shots were fired, Bilzerian actually taped himself [as seen above] fleeing the scene as he said, “Holy f–k, this girl just got shot in the f–king head. It’s so f–king crazy… saw a girl get shot in the face right next to me; Her brains f–king hanging out.” As soon as he posted the video, people online criticized him for being insensitive about the tragedy he had witnessed, as well as not stopping to help others in need.

Paddock was behind the shooting on Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, which 22,000 attended. As of Oct. 4, the death toll is at 58 people, with over 500 being treated for injuries. Police believe Paddock committed suicide, after he launched the attack from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Police later identified Paddock as a “local resident” of Nevada, having lived about 80 miles from Las Vegas. The shooter’s family spoke out in shock and said they were “dumbfounded” by Paddock’s actions. The shooter’s brother, Eric told reporters that there was “absolutely no indication he [Stephen] could do something like this.”

President Donald Trump, 71, addressed the attack on Oct. 2 during a press conference, where he called it “an act of pure evil.” Today [Oct. 4], he will touch down in Las Vegas to meet with law enforcement, first responders, victims and their families.

