Coco Austin Models Stick-On Strapless Bra That Holds Up Her 40DD Chest — Video
Holy breasteses! Coco Austin flaunted her 40DD boobs in a pink bra that gave her some pretty amazing cleavage. And guess what? It doesn’t even have straps! Watch her model the underwear, here.
Is that magic we’re seeing?! We couldn’t believe our eyes (and we still can’t), while watching Coco Austin model a pink Perfect Sculpt bra — one that literally held up her 40DD breasts without any straps! The wife of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Ice-T has been modeling Perfect Sculpt bras for months, but she took to social media on Oct. 4 to model a pink version for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And let’s just say, the result was amazing! Click here to see more sexy pics of Coco Austin!
She shared the video on Instagram, while also explaining, “I’m back rockin that cool bra again from @theperfectsculpt but this time it’s pink .. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and I’ve partnered up with them to donate a portion of ALL bra purchases to the Breast Cancer Foundation. Not only can you get my favorite push-up bra, but now you can also make a difference Click the link in @theperfectsculpt bio to JOIN THE CAUSE!”
