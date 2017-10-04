Holy breasteses! Coco Austin flaunted her 40DD boobs in a pink bra that gave her some pretty amazing cleavage. And guess what? It doesn’t even have straps! Watch her model the underwear, here.

Is that magic we’re seeing?! We couldn’t believe our eyes (and we still can’t), while watching Coco Austin model a pink Perfect Sculpt bra — one that literally held up her 40DD breasts without any straps! The wife of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Ice-T has been modeling Perfect Sculpt bras for months, but she took to social media on Oct. 4 to model a pink version for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And let’s just say, the result was amazing! Click here to see more sexy pics of Coco Austin!

“I’m SO in love with my The Perfect Sculpt bra,” the cover girl wrote in her Instagram caption. “I never thought I’d find something like this that makes my cleavage look amazing!” The blonde beauty, who has said she is a 40DD, started in the video, “Hey guys, it’s your girl Coco, what’s up what’s up, what’s up?” As she stood in her walk-in closet ( like she has for photo shoots in the past ), she added, “From the Perfect Sculpt, yes, you have seen it before. This post is for Ocotber’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. See the pink? I’m representing!” Then, as she spun around to model the bra, she asked, “Cute, right? A portion of the proceeds go to the Breast cancer Awareness foundation/ It’s really going to help at the end of the day.” Coco then started talking about the bra again: “It’s backless and all you gotta do, if I can to the string, is just pull it up and – bam! – you got some powerful boobies!”

She shared the video on Instagram, while also explaining, “I’m back rockin that cool bra again from @theperfectsculpt but this time it’s pink .. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and I’ve partnered up with them to donate a portion of ALL bra purchases to the Breast Cancer Foundation. Not only can you get my favorite push-up bra, but now you can also make a difference Click the link in @theperfectsculpt bio to JOIN THE CAUSE!”

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about this stick-on strapless bra? Would you wear it? Tell us below!