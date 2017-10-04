Celine Dion Continues Vegas Residency 2 Days After Shooting & Makes Special Donation To Victims

A heartbroken Celine Dion returned to the stage of Caesars Palace, mere days after 59 people were killed in the horrific Las Vegas shooting. While mourning the ‘innocents’ that were lost, she pledged to help the victims of this nightmare.

Before the Oct. 3 performance, fans that packed The Colosseum at Caesars Palace knew that Celine Dion’s concert that night would be about the Oct. 1 massacre. The 49-year-old singer had “#VegasStrong” sings on the big screen, according to E! News. During the concert, she took a moment to honor those who died at the hands of Stephen Paddock, 64. “On Sunday we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering, but tonight we’re going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss,” she said.

“We dedicate tonight’s show to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need,” she added. She also said that she would be donating all the proceeds from the concert to the victims of the horrific shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. In addition to Celine’s gesture, Caesars Entertainment announced that its lights would go dark in tribute to those who were killed. “The entire Caesars Entertainment family is deeply saddened and we are keeping the victims, their families and the first responders in our thoughts and prayers,” the organization said in a statement.

Though Celine’s return was meant to help those in Vegas heal and return to a sense of normal, Jason Aldean, 40, said he needed more time to process the unspeakable carnage that he witnessed. The country music star was just finishing up his set at the festival when the shooting began. Jason cancelled his weekend shows in Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim, CA “out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans,” he said in a statement. His tour is set to resume on Oct. 12 in Tulsa, OK.

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas – Céline xx… #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

Similarly, Jennifer Lopez, 48, postponed three shows of her Jennifer Lopez: All I Have residency out of respect for the 527 people injured – as well as those who were slain – in the terrible attack. J.Lo’s Oct. 4, 5, and 6 shows have been postponed. In the early hours following the shooting, Jennifer tweeted she was “so broken” by the devastation, and that her heart was with all of Vegas during this tragedy.

