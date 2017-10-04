Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams & More Celebs Who Flaunt Tiny Waists After Having Babies

Having a baby can really take a toll on a woman’s body, but many celebs seem to have magic waistlines that snap right back after giving birth. We’ve got pics of Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and more moms with trim tummies.

How do they do that? Celebrities seem to have some incredible secret when it comes to getting their tiny waists back just a few months or even weeks after welcoming their little bundles of joy. Tennis champ Serena Williams, 36, gave birth to her daughter Alexis on Sept. 1 and before the month was over she was flaunting post-baby body that looked like she had never even been pregnant! In an Instagram selfie she shared on Sept. 29, her tiny waist and pro-athlete body is back and better than ever. Add actress Nikki Reed, 29, to the one-month snap-back club, as she flaunted her super toned abs during a yoga session on Aug. 24 after giving birth to daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder on July 25. Not only did she have her tiny waist back, she nearly had a six pack!

Sometimes it take more than just a few weeks or months to rebound, so other celebs have got their post-baby waists back through hard workouts and diets. Kim Kardashian, 36, was fanatical about getting her famous hourglass figure back after her two pregnancies and all that effort paid off. She admits she’s got her best body ever now and loves to flaunt her trim tummy. Fellow reality star Kim Zolciak, 39, of RHOA also wanted her tiny midsection back after having twins in 2013, and like KK, she also been known to use the help of a waist trainer to speed up the process.

Beyonce, 36, gave birth to TWINS back on June 14 and a month later nearly had her pre-baby waistline back. The 35-year-old has kept her mama bustline and her booty is curvier than it was before the babies, and overall fans are loving her new hourglass figure. It’s crazy how quickly her midsection snapped right back after carrying two babies inside her for nine months. The normally private singer is so fond of her new body that she’s been posting tons of Instagram pics of herself rocking clothes that flaunt her slim waist and sexy cleavage. See pics of celebs flaunting their post-baby waistlines here.

Megan Fox, 31, has had three babies in three years time, yet five months after giving birth to her son Journey in Aug. 2016, she was modeling lingerie for Frederick’s of Hollywood! Talk about a quick turnaround. Models seem to have a ridiculously easy time getting their bodies back in shape as Chrissy Teigen, 31, proved after giving birth to daughter Luna in Apr. of 2016. She was rocking a flat tummy and Daisy Duke shorts on Mother’s Day the very next month! Bar Refaeli, 32, was back to modeling lingerie just six weeks after giving birth to her daughter Liv in Aug. of 2016. Rosie Huntington-Whitely, 30, gave birth to son Jack in June of 2017 and by Sept. her waist was so slim and tummy so flat that her ribs were showing in several Instagram pics of her laying around her house. Models make hot post-pregnancy bodies and tiny waistlines look SO easy to achieve!

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity do you think bounced back the fastest to their pre-baby body?