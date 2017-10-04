Celebs Dressed As Disney Princesses For Halloween: Gwen Stefani As Cinderella & More

Hollywood’s hottest stars really know how to bring the Disney magic to Halloween! Gwen Stefani, Kim Kardashian and more stars have dressed as stunning Disney princesses through the years! See the best photos!

Happy Halloween! Well, not quite; But, through the years, your favorite celebrities have brought the Disney magic to the spooky holiday. So, why not take a trip down memory lane to give you some costume ideas and major childhood nostalgia? Remember when Gwen Stefani, 48, transformed into Cinderella in 2011? Or, when Kim Kardashian, 36, dressed as a stunning Princess Jasmine in 2016? If there's one thing celebs show up and show out for, it's Halloween.

We have to chat about Kim K’s Princess Jasmine costume from 2016. The reality star and business mogul looked like she stepped right out of a fairytale in her powder blue two-piece costume. She showed off her toned tummy and bared her cleavage for Halloween and she looked incredible. And, she even let her kids, North, 4, and Saint, 1, in on the costume fun. North dressed as a mini Jasmine, while Saint donned a genie outfit with the cutest red top hat!

Kim is known for her epic and sexy costumes through the years, and she’s the only one who’s ever been able to reel her hubby, Kanye West, 40, into her all-out costume game. Let’s not forget the couple’s epic Halloween in 2012 when they dressed as Catwoman and Batman. The pair hit up LIV Nightclub in Miami with their closest friends and family, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Scott Disick, 34, and Jonathan Cheban, 43. The outing doubled as a celebration for Kim’s 32nd birthday. Oh, then there was this [below], when Kim dressed as Anna Wintour, 67.

And, we can’t forget when Nicole Richie, 36, dressed up as Cruella de Vil in 2014! Like Kim, Nicole also let her whole fam in on her costume. Her children, daughter Harlow, 9, and son Sparrow, 8, dressed as two dalmatians in fury white costumes, covered in black spots. That year, the Madden fam, respectively dubbed “101 Maddens” by Nicole, headed to Kate Hudson‘s star studded Halloween party in LA.

