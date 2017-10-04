Cara Delevingne Is Brunette & You Won’t Recognize Her — See Dramatic Makeover

Cara is now a brunette! She went dark for her upcoming film Carnival Row, which she was spotted filming in Prague, Czech Republic on Oct. 2. See her dramatic hair makeover below and tell us: do you LOVE or LOATHE?

Cara Delevingne, 25, is a brunette! The model was unrecognizable as she stepped out in London on Oct. 4, sporting a freshly dyed new ‘do. Her shaggy, layered cut was… interesting, to say the least. She paired her new hair with her signature bold brows and glossy pink lips. She wore big, yellow aviator sunglasses and a long, navy wool coat. Do you love or loathe this new hair makeover? It’s definitely different!

Cara shaved her head back in April to play a woman with terminal cancer for the movie Life In A Year. Back then, her peach buzz was platinum blonde, and she looked just like Kristen Stewart, who also shaved her head for a movie and was rocking a platinum buzz cut. Her hair started to grow out while she promoted Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets throughout the summer. She accessorized with headbands, and even glitter! The platinum pixie was totally cute on Cara — we were shocked to see this new brunette look on her in October!

But, we think it’s cool Cara is so dedicated to her craft that she is willing to switch up her hair for every movie role she gets. So tell us, do you LOVE or LOATHE this brunette hair look on Cara?

HollywoodLifers, do you love Cara Delevingne as a brunette?