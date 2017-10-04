Cam Newton Mocks Woman With Sexist Dig — ‘It’s Funny’ Hearing ‘A Female Talk About Routes’

Really Cam Newton?!? The Carolina Panthers QB put his foot in his mouth big time when he made a massively sexist dig at a female reporter during a press conference. Watch him mock her over ‘routes.’

What in the world was Cam Newton’s thinking?!? The 28-year-old Carolina Panthers quarterback has had enough years of media experience to know not to say something incredibly sexist and offensive in front of a room full of reporters. The flashy NFL star took a question from a female correspondent on Oct. 4 when she asked him about how his wide receiver Devin Funchess is embracing his routes this season and before she even finished he had a snide and indignant expression on his face. “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes, like it’s funny” he said, emphasizing the word “routes” and giving a huge wincing expression.

He seemed to think it was a cute joke on his part, but absolutely no one else in the room laughed. The question came from the Charlotte Observer’s Jourdan Rodrigue, who fired back on Twitter after the post-practice news conference that, “I don’t think it’s ‘funny’ to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job.” She is the Carolina Panthers beat writer for the paper, so Cam HAD to have known who she is and taken questions from her in the past. Why he suddenly chose to demean her in a room full of her colleagues just because she’s a woman remains a mystery. See pics of Cam, here.

After Cam made the shocking dig at Jourdan, he must have realized that the rest of the reporters in the room were mortified by what he said, as he went on to give a thoughtful and honest answer to her original question, talking about how their upcoming game in Detroit will be big for Devin as that is his hometown, and other useful insight to what she originally asked. Why on earth he decided to be a sexist ass and not just give that answer in the first place is simply mystifying. It’s definitely going to cost him fans because he was SUCH a jerk about it. Anyone who has ANY respect for women has to be completely appalled at what he did.

Even worse, Cam doubled down and refused to apologize to Jourdan after the presser! She said in a statement that, “This afternoon I did my job as an NFL beat writer and asked Cam Newton a question about one of his receivers. I was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs. I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.” What a sexist jerk!

Here's the video of Cam Newton saying "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes" pic.twitter.com/hd9Kg4CCeu — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) October 4, 2017

